Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Family Life Church is a Nondenominational Word of Faith Church. Founded on October 10, 1999 by Andrew and Cathy Rutherford, both graduates of Kenneth Hagin’s Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The church was founded with a three-fold purpose to:
- Actively GO into all the world with the Gospel of Jesus.
- GROW individually and corporately in the doctrine and character of Jesus.
- DO our part individually and corporately in the plan and will of God.
Their services are laid back and family-friendly. Sunday Morning starts with a time of Praise and Worship and then teaching from God’s Word. Their prayer services are open to anyone who would like to come!
Family Life Church
323 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-LIFE (5433)
Pastor@FamilyLifeChurch.net
https://familylifechurch.net/
