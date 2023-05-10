Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Family Life Church is a Nondenominational Word of Faith Church. Founded on October 10, 1999 by Andrew and Cathy Rutherford, both graduates of Kenneth Hagin’s Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Oklahoma.


The church was founded with a three-fold purpose to:

- Actively GO into all the world with the Gospel of Jesus.


- GROW individually and corporately in the doctrine and character of Jesus.


- DO our part individually and corporately in the plan and will of God.


Their services are laid back and family-friendly. Sunday Morning starts with a time of Praise and Worship and then teaching from God’s Word. Their prayer services are open to anyone who would like to come!

 

Family Life Church

323 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-LIFE (5433)

Pastor@FamilyLifeChurch.net

https://familylifechurch.net/

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Pitzer Properties Vacation Rentals is a family owned and operated short term rental business where guests become friends and great memories are made by all!


Their collection of 7 fully furnished homes provides a luxurious and comfortable home base for which to explore the majestic area known as “The Forgotten Coast”


They strive for every guest to have a wonderful vacation while staying with them. Their homes are equipped with everything you would need to enjoy this fantastic area.


Pitzer Properties Vacation Rentals

(770) 715-2515

pitzerproperties@gmail.com

https://pitzerproperties.wpcomstaging.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Comforter Funeral Home is a Family owned and operated business for 75 years and has been serving Gulf, Franklin, and Surrounding Counties since 1946.


Whether you’ve just lost a loved one, are planning your own end-of-life care, or are continuing on your grief journey, Comforter Funeral Home is there for you.


They are dedicated to providing personalized, professional and compassionate services to help lighten your burden and support you. They make this their pledge to each and everyone they come in contact with.


Together, you will create a funeral service that celebrates your loved one’s life and the impact they had on their friends and family.


Comforter Funeral Home

601 Long Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-1818

www.comforterfuneralhome.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


