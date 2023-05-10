Tupelo Honey, Turtles & More! 🐝

The 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. ET at George Core Park in Port St. Joe. This event will include music, food, beverages, and a Sea Creature Parade!
This event aims to educate attendees about sea turtles and the importance of the coastal habitats they and many other species call home. In addition to raising environmental awareness, this event serves as a fundraiser for the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center, located in Port St. Joe.
No comments:
Post a Comment