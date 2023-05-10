Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Tupelo Honey, Turtles & More! 🐝

Get Ready to Experience Nature's Gold!

Did you know that to make just one pound of honey, bees need to collect nectar from at least one million flowers? That is part of the reason honey is also known as liquid gold in Gulf County.

In just 10 short days, crowds will gather along the mossy banks of Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka for the 2023 Annual Tupelo Honey Festival! Home of the Country’s finest Tupelo Honey, farmers from the area will have booths of honey in packages, along with food vendors, arts & crafts, and live entertainment by Dickey Merritt & The Original Bama Jam. Be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, May 20th, from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM CT.
 

 

2023 Juneteenth Celebration

Join us in celebrating Juneteenth! This free community event will start Saturday, June 17th, and go through Sunday, June 18th, at the George Washington High School Gym in Port St. Joe. Enjoy events for the entire family. Including a parade, food trucks, a fashion show, a block party, concessionaires, water slides, a gospel concert, and historical and motivational speakers!

2023 Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival

The 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. ET at George Core Park in Port St. Joe. This event will include music, food, beverages, and a Sea Creature Parade!

This event aims to educate attendees about sea turtles and the importance of the coastal habitats they and many other species call home. In addition to raising environmental awareness, this event serves as a fundraiser for the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center, located in Port St. Joe. 

Meet Our Partners

T-MAN'S CHARTERS

Get ready to spend a day with Captain Tim! Whether it is fishing, touring St. Joseph Bay or the Apalachicola River system, snorkeling, or just going to the beach, T-Man’s Charters is the way to go. USCG-licensed and insured, Captain Tim offers a fun and fulfilling experience on the water for all ages.

Come see for yourself.  You’ll be glad you did.

(850)-227-5802
https://t-manscharters.com/

PORT COTTAGES

Situated just one block from St. Joseph Bay, these two-bedroom (1K, 1Q), 1-1/2 bath cottages are conveniently located in the heart of historic downtown Port St. Joe. Within walking distance to the city pier, lighthouse, lighthouse beach, shops, restaurants, and nightlife, Port Cottages offers the perfect accommodations for your next getaway!
(850)-229-7678
https://portcottages.com/

