Hurricane season officially starts on June the 1st, so now keep your ears open for Arlene, Brett Cindy and Don.
Those are the names that will used for the first major storms this season.
Researchers are predicting 14 named storms this year, which matches the 30-year average with 6 hurricanes, including 2 intense hurricanes.
And let’s hope this season isn’t so active that we have to hear about Tammy, Vince or Whitney.
And we certainly don’t want a season like 2005 when there were 28 named storms, so many that we finished the English alphabet and started on the Greek alphabet.
But no matter how many storms there are this season, it only takes one storm to change everything, and if you live along the coast, you should be prepared.
You should have an evacuation route planned, and know what you are going to do with your pets.
It is also helpful to set up a meeting point in case you are separated from family during an evacuation.
You should also put together a hurricane survival kit which should include canned food, fresh water, blankets and first aid equipment, as well as important papers and documents and some extra money.
Don't forget a manual can opener and battery powered radio along with some extra batteries for your radio and flashlight.
And Remember, Oyster Radio is Franklin County's official emergency broadcast network, so in the case of a major storm this season, make sure to tune in to 106.5 FM.
