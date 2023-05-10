Wounded Veterans Invited to Apply for Upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom Events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson invited wounded veterans to apply for upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom fishing and scalloping trips. Led by the Florida Forest Service, Operation Outdoor Freedom provides recreational and rehabilitative opportunities to wounded veterans on state forests, agricultural lands, and private lands throughout Florida at no cost.
“Operation Outdoor Freedom connects our wounded veterans with one another through free recreational and rehabilitative outdoor experiences across the state,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “I encourage all eligible wounded veterans to explore the upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom experiences – and apply today.”
Wounded veterans can apply online today for spots on upcoming Operation Outdoor Freedom events, including:
Event
Date
Location
June 2-4, 2023
Pine Island, Florida
June 14-16, 2023
Jensen Beach, Florida
June 18-22,2023
Steinhatchee, Florida
Participants will be drawn at random prior to the event and will be notified by email.
Commissioner Simpson also recently announced the grand opening for a new facility solely dedicated to offering wounded veterans recreational opportunities free of charge. The new property, located at Pine Log State Forest in Washington County, consists of 620 acres and a fully ADA-complaint facility that can house and feed 12 veterans during outdoor events.
The new Operation Outdoor Freedom property will soon host recreational events, including deer, turkey, dove, and hog hunts; freshwater fishing, nearby saltwater fishing; and other recreation activities, such as kayaking, hiking, and camping.
Operation Outdoor Freedom now has eight facilities around the state solely dedicated to activities for wounded veterans. These facilities have bunk houses, outdoor kitchens, dining areas, fire pits, and restroom facilities. Operation Outdoor Freedom outfitted the facilities to accommodate the needs of every wounded veteran participating in the program.
Since its inception in 2009, Operation Outdoor Freedom has hosted more than 500 events and served approximately 4,100 wounded veterans. More information on Operation Outdoor Freedom can be found at fdacs.gov/
For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.
