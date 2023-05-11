NOAA Fisheries FishNews — May 11

Upcoming Events
May 16: Listening session on marine perspectives on the National Nature Assessment
May 18: Listening session on coastal perspectives on the National Nature Assessment
May 18: Public hearing on amendment to establish federal management of salmon in Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska
May 20: POP Fishing and Marine Expo 2023 in Hawaii
May 20–21: Ocean Fun Days 2023 in New Jersey
May 23–25: Council Coordination Committee May 2023 Meeting
June 5–8: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 6–8: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 8–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 12–16: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 20–27: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 21–22: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference
June 26–29: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 27–29: New England Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
View more events
No comments:
Post a Comment