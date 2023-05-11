Thursday, May 11, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — May 11

MAY 11, 2023

Highlights

Podcast: NOAA Leadership Insights on U.S. Seafood

Janet Coit and Richard Spinrad group photo SENA 2023

In this episode of Dive In with NOAA Fisheries, we discuss how NOAA—and NOAA Fisheries—support the seafood sector. The seafood industry is impacted by global forces such as climate change, international trade relations, and growing competition for ocean use—forces that also shape NOAA's priorities.

Help NOAA Fisheries Understand How Fishermen Market Their Catch

Tuna Harbor Dockside Market San Diego_Credit-RonBatcher

Do you want to help increase the visibility of the domestic seafood sector and the role seafood harvesters play in supporting the nation’s food system? We are asking commercial seafood harvesters to participate in a survey on national seafood marketing practices. The survey is open from March to June 2023.

Agency Statement: District Court Remanding 2019 Biological Opinion on Southeast Alaska Salmon Fisheries

NOAA Fisheries is aware of the U.S. District Court's decision to remand the 2019 Biological Opinion that evaluates the effects of the Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries on threatened and endangered species and to vacate the Incidental Take Statement for the Chinook summer and winter commercial troll fishery.

A Southeast Alaska trolling vessel. Credit ASMI

An Amberjack by Any Other Name: Rethinking Identification and Unlocking Historical Data for Four Species

Dr. Matthew Girard examines an almaco jack on the deck of NOAA ship

NOAA Fisheries, the National Systematics Laboratory, and their partners use contemporary survey data to shed new light on historical data and the life histories of four species of amberjack in the western North Atlantic.

West Coast

New West Coast Fishery Increases Access to Swordfish for U.S. Vessels

North Pacific Swordfish. Credit Ralph Pace

Swordfish, prized in upscale markets, can now be caught with deep-set buoy gear. NOAA Fisheries has adopted final regulations for this new fishery under an amendment to the federal Fishery Management Plan for Highly Migratory Species.

Pacific Islands 

Hawaiian Monk Seal Population Rounds Out a Decade of Growth

NOAA staff member surveys monk seals on a small islet

In 2022, NOAA and partners gathered data on Hawaiian monk seals throughout their 1,500-mile wide range. The field teams scattered far and wide, from Hōlanikū (Kure Atoll) to Hawaiʻi Island to survey and collect new data. Thanks to these surveys, we have good news to report: the Hawaiian monk seal population continues to increase!

Southeast

Meet Michael Bradley, Observer Coordinator

Michael and a cow along a hiking path in Grindelwald, Switzerland

As part of the Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center series, meet Michael Bradley.

Upcoming Deadlines

May 15: Comments due for Proposed Rule to List the Sunflower Sea Star as Threatened Under the Endangered Species Act

May 15: Comments due for Incidental Take Authorization: Empire Offshore Wind, LLC Construction of the Empire Wind Project (EW1 and EW2) off of New York

May 25: Comments due for amendment to establish federal management of salmon in Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska

June 2: Comments due for Proposed Designation of Pacific Remote Islands National Marine Sanctuary

June 5: Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial Project

July 3: Comments due for Draft Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Essential Fish Habitat 5-Year Review

July 6: Comments due for Petition to Establish Vessel Speed Measures to Protect Rice’s Whale

July 19: Applications due for USDA's Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program

Aug 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Program

Upcoming Events

May 16: Listening session on marine perspectives on the National Nature Assessment

May 18: Listening session on coastal perspectives on the National Nature Assessment

May 18: Public hearing on amendment to establish federal management of salmon in Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska

May 20: POP Fishing and Marine Expo 2023 in Hawaii

May 20–21: Ocean Fun Days 2023 in New Jersey

May 23–25: Council Coordination Committee May 2023 Meeting

June 5–8: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting 

June 6–8: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting 

June 8–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 12–16: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 20–27: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 21–22: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

June 26–29: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 27–29: New England Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

