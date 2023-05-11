St. George Island is getting closer to having a new playground at the public beach area.
Site preparation for the new playground has begun, and the tentative delivery date for the new playground equipment is May 15th.
The old playground was torn down last year because it was no longer safe to use, so now the county is replacing it with new equipment.
The new playground will not only be safer, but will also be more accessible to children with mobility issues.
The new playground will include a larger play structure for children ages 5-12, a smaller companion structure with integrated shade for children ages 2-5, two independent surface mounted spinner pieces, and approximately 2800 square feet of inclusive turf surfacing.
There will also be a picnic pavilion, landscaping and low-voltage security lighting.
The equipment is made in America and includes hot dipped galvanized, aluminum, and high-quality PVC components all upgraded for coastal conditions.
The equipment and installation will cost about 288 thousand dollars which will be paid through a state grant, along with money from the St. George Island Civic Club and the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
