The restrooms at the Eastpoint Fishing Pier are closed until further notice because of vandalism.
County officials said someone went into the restrooms Tuesday night and kicked down some of the partitions between the toilets as well as some other minor vandalism.
The County parks and recreation department is making repairs and hopes to have repairs complete by the weekend because of the expected crowds over the Mother’s Day weekend.
