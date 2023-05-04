Thursday, May 4, 2023

NOAA Fisheries has implemented a temporary rule that is intended to reduce overfishing of gag grouper in the Gulf of Mexico.

 

A 2021 stock assessment of Gag Grouper indicated there were too few fish and that too many fish were being caught.

 

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is obligated to end overfishing and develop a rebuilding plan for gag grouper. 

 

This temporary rule will help protect the species while the Council finalizes a permanent solution.

 

The temporary rule, which took effect on Wednesday, changes the start date of the gag recreational fishing season from June 1st to September the 1st.

 

The season will close again on November the 10th.

 

It also greatly lowers the annual catch limit for both the commercial and recreational fishery in the Gulf of Mexico.

 

This temporary rule is effective until October 30th, though NOAA Fisheries is expected to extend the rule for up to an additional 186 days.



