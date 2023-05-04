NOAA Fisheries has
implemented a temporary rule that is intended to reduce overfishing of gag grouper
in the Gulf of Mexico.
A 2021 stock assessment of Gag Grouper indicated there were too
few fish and that too many fish were being caught.
The
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is obligated to end
overfishing and develop a rebuilding plan for gag grouper.
This temporary rule will help protect the species while the
Council finalizes a permanent solution.
The temporary rule, which took effect on Wednesday, changes the start date
of the gag recreational fishing season from June 1st to September
the 1st.
The season will close again on November the 10th.
It also greatly lowers the annual catch limit for both the
commercial and recreational fishery in the Gulf of Mexico.
This temporary rule is effective until October 30th,
though NOAA Fisheries is expected to extend the rule for up to an additional
186 days.
