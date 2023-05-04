The Franklin County mosquito control department is beginning to
kick off its summer mosquito control program.
Mosquito
control director Dewitt Polous said inspections and the larvicide program are
in full swing.
Larvicide
is a type of insecticide that kill mosquito larvae before they can grow into
adults.
The
actual spray program has not started yet, but the mosquito control department
is beginning to get complaints about mosquitoes throughout the county could
start the spray season soon.
The
mosquito control department urges all residents and visitors to be very careful
of mosquito bites.
Mosquitoes
carry diseases including yellow fever, zika, west Nile virus, and Eastern
Equine Encephalitis.
You can help control the mosquito population by removing
standing water from your property.
Mosquitoes tend to breed in standing water and once they hatch,
they don’t travel far so removing standing water can greatly decrease the
mosquito population in your yard.
It’s also a good idea to wear mosquito repellent and long pants
and long-sleeved shirts, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes feed most
actively.
If you are still having a problem with mosquitoes call the Franklin
County mosquito control department at 670- 8730 and they can send someone to spray in your area.
