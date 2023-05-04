Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Franklin County mosquito control department is beginning to kick off its summer mosquito control program.

 

Mosquito control director Dewitt Polous said inspections and the larvicide program are in full swing.

 

Larvicide is a type of insecticide that kill mosquito larvae before they can grow into adults.

 

The actual spray program has not started yet, but the mosquito control department is beginning to get complaints about mosquitoes throughout the county could start the spray season soon.

 

The mosquito control department urges all residents and visitors to be very careful of mosquito bites.

 

Mosquitoes carry diseases including yellow fever, zika, west Nile virus, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

 

You can help control the mosquito population by removing standing water from your property.

 

Mosquitoes tend to breed in standing water and once they hatch, they don’t travel far so removing standing water can greatly decrease the mosquito population in your yard.

 

It’s also a good idea to wear mosquito repellent and long pants and long-sleeved shirts, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes feed most actively.

 

If you are still having a problem with mosquitoes call the Franklin County mosquito control department at 670- 8730 and they can send someone to spray in your area.



