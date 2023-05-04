The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will celebrate National Estuaries Day on Friday.
National Estuaries Day is a way to draw attention to the important estuary systems in the country.
Our local estuary is the second largest of the 29 in the United States.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve oversees over 245 thousand acres of local uplands, rivers and bay helping protect countless species of fish and wildlife including many threatened and endangered species.
The local estuarine research reserve injects over 2 million dollars into the local economy every year and employs 26 people.
Make sure to join the Reserve on Friday from 130 to 530 for the celebration.
Estuaries Day includes plenty of activities including touch tanks, exhibits, drone demonstrations, prescribed fire activities, estuary-themed games and a reptile room.
There are also free National Estuaries Day T-shirt while they last.
Estuaries Day will be held at the research reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
