Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Bayou Bash 2023 is an inshore fishing tournament sponsored by the
Swivel Sisters Women's Fishing Club of Port Saint Joe.
The Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club began managing this exciting in-shore fishing tournament 5 years ago and have focused on improving payouts and raffles quality and the overall experience for anglers and have created a scholarship program from Bayou Bash proceeds for a Gulf County student interested in further education in a water-related career.
The payout categories are Red Fish, Spotted Trout, Flounder and the ever-popular Inshore Slam!!
We'll kick the tournament off this year's event in Cinco de Mayo style on Friday night with the Captain’s Dinner! This is an important and fun event to attend because you'll discover any last-minute rule changes to the tournament and we'll answer any questions that you have concerning the rules! Come out and enjoy an evening with your fellow anglers on Friday night because May 5 is open to the public!
Registered anglers may drop their lines in the water at first light on Saturday, May 6! Weigh-in opens at 3pm est and participants MUST be in line by 6 pm to weigh-in!
Good luck to all competitors!
