Friday, May 5, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

2023 CITY OF PORT ST JOE ELECTION

 

May 09, 2023

 

Early Voting 

From April 29, 2023 to May 6, 2023

9:00 am to 5:00 pm (ET)

 

Election Day 

May 9, 2023

Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (EDT)

 

Voting Locations

All Voting will occur at the Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office at 401 Long Avenue, Port St Joe, FL 32456 

 

Remember you may request a vote-by-mail ballot at www.votegulf.gov or by calling our office at 850.229.6117

 

The following information can be found at www.votegulf.gov


CITY OF PORT ST JOE (Candidates are listed when filing of DS-DE9 and campaign account opening is completed. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order based on last name.)


GENERAL ELECTION (MAY 9, 2023)

MAYOR/COMMISSIONER

Rex Buzzett (N) (Qualified)

Amos Pittman, Jr (N) (Qualified)


CITY COMMISSIONER GROUP 1

Eric Langston (N) (Qualified)


CITY COMMISSIONER GROUP 2

Steve Kerigan (N) (Qualified)

Alan "Al" Wetzstein (N) (Qualified)


May 5 join the merchants on Reid Ave for First Friday Sip & Shop, from 5-7pm ET for adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


Goin' Coastal

The Joe Center for the Arts

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Cabana 15

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

Solana Shades

Joseph's Cottage

No Name Books & Gifts

The Sugar Shack

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange

E Esthetics

﻿

We look forward to seeing you there!


FDEP’s Central Panhandle Aquatic Preserves and FWC are going to have their 5th Urchin Round Up on St. Joseph Bay on Saturday May 6th! Help collect live urchins from St. Joseph Bay in a roundup beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May, 6, 2023. The collected urchins – which destroy seagrasses by overgrazing – will be relocated to deeper water.


﻿Bring your own boat and snorkeling gear. Event organizers will provide buckets and gloves. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at Frank Pate Park in Port St. Joe! Hope to see you out there!

Salinas Park

MAY 5 AT 6 PM  MAY 6 AT 9 PM

Bayou Bash 2023 is an inshore fishing tournament sponsored by the

﻿Swivel Sisters Women's Fishing Club of Port Saint Joe.


The Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club began managing this exciting in-shore fishing tournament 5 years ago and have focused on improving payouts and raffles quality and the overall experience for anglers and have created a scholarship program from Bayou Bash proceeds for a Gulf County student interested in further education in a water-related career.


The payout categories are Red Fish, Spotted Trout, Flounder and the ever-popular Inshore Slam!!


We'll kick the tournament off this year's event in Cinco de Mayo style on Friday night with the Captain’s Dinner! This is an important and fun event to attend because you'll discover any last-minute rule changes to the tournament and we'll answer any questions that you have concerning the rules! Come out and enjoy an evening with your fellow anglers on Friday night because May 5 is open to the public!


Registered anglers may drop their lines in the water at first light on Saturday, May 6! Weigh-in opens at 3pm est and participants MUST be in line by 6 pm to weigh-in!


Good luck to all competitors!

Bayou Bash Information!

Saturday, May 13 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday thru Saturday 4-10

https://food-truck-106978.square.site/


Friday May 5 – Zach Lambert

Saturday May 6 – Closed for Private Event

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Come try our May Drink Special - How I Met Your Mother! $7

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.

Join us for the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET in George Core Park in Port St. Joe, FL!


﻿The festival is free to attendees and will take place rain or shine.


For Vendor and Sponsor forms, please contact Jessica Swindall at sjpturtlepatrol@gmail.com





﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment