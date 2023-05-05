Friday, May 5, 2023

Plant disease research, landscaping comparison study, and more UF/IFAS news

 

Mother's Day is May 14. In addition to this recent content on UF/IFAS-bred plants, we also share expertise on inspired topics such as wildlife mothers, maternal health, caring for cut flowers, gift ideas from children, and more.

 

 

 

 

 

 


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

UF researchers find tomato plants resistant to devastating disease

Target spot of tomato is caused by a fungus that infects hundreds of types of plants, including other crops like rubber trees, cotton, soybean and cucumbers. 

Reimagining new home construction landscapes, backed by science

Researchers have partnered with developers in Central Florida to study the benefits of landscapes that move away from traditional turf lawns and instead incorporate drought-tolerant plants native to Florida. 

Researchers work to protect against Lebbeck mealybug

Scientists are developing an early diagnostic kit to identify the invasive pest on trees and nursery plants. The insect is hard to detect and identify during its early life stage. 

UF/IFAS faculty appointed to national committee on grapevine disease

Kirsten Pelz-Stelinski, UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center entomologist, and Ozgur Batuman, UF/IFAS Southwest Florida Research and Education Center plant pathologist, were selected. 

Now is the time to think about fall citrus IPM course

Citrus Pest Management, a 16-week course in Fall 2023, will provide a comprehensive overview of citrus pests and how best to manage them in today's citrus greening environment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

 

 

 

 

Lo que necesita saber sobre las ostras y las enfermedades transmitidas por su consumo

Especialistas en seguridad alimentaria de UF/IFAS responden preguntas comunes sobre las ostras.


In English: Oysters and foodborne illness: What you should know

 

 

 

 

 

 


BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: Clean for Spring

Samantha Kennedy, UF/IFAS Extension Wakulla County director, says decluttering and involving the family are great ways to tackle cleaning goals bit by bit.

Video stories: Jumping spider research

Lisa Taylor, UF/IFAS entomologist, uses eyeliner to uncover jumping spiders' superpowers. Watch the process up close in this video from UF Explore.

Visual learning: Saltwater intrusion and flooding infographic

Sea level rise, excessive groundwater pumping, king tides and storm surge are all are significant threats to agriculture in South Florida.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

