Plant disease research, landscaping comparison study, and more UF/IFAS news

For the week beginning May 1, 2023
Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
UF researchers find tomato plants resistant to devastating disease
Target spot of tomato is caused by a fungus that infects hundreds of types of plants, including other crops like rubber trees, cotton, soybean and cucumbers. Contact >
Reimagining new home construction landscapes, backed by science
Researchers have partnered with developers in Central Florida to study the benefits of landscapes that move away from traditional turf lawns and instead incorporate drought-tolerant plants native to Florida. Contact >
Researchers work to protect against Lebbeck mealybug
Scientists are developing an early diagnostic kit to identify the invasive pest on trees and nursery plants. The insect is hard to detect and identify during its early life stage. Contact >
UF/IFAS faculty appointed to national committee on grapevine disease
Kirsten Pelz-Stelinski, UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center entomologist, and Ozgur Batuman, UF/IFAS Southwest Florida Research and Education Center plant pathologist, were selected. Contact >
Now is the time to think about fall citrus IPM course
Citrus Pest Management, a 16-week course in Fall 2023, will provide a comprehensive overview of citrus pests and how best to manage them in today’s citrus greening environment. Contact >
NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
