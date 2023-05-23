Recreational fishing for red grouper in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico will close on July 21st.
The closure is happening because the 2023 red grouper recreational annual catch limit of 1.8 million pounds gutted weight will be reached by that time.
The closure is designed to protect the species from overfishing.
Recreational harvest of red grouper will reopen on January 1st, 2024.
During the recreational closures, the bag and possession limit are zero for red grouper in or from federal waters of the Gulf.
The prohibition on possession of red grouper also applies in Gulf state waters for a vessel issued a valid federal charter vessel/headboat permit for Gulf reef fish.
