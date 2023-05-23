The 2023 red snapper fishing season for vessels with federal for-hire reef fish permits has been set for 85 days in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council announced this week that the season for federally permitted for-hire vessels will begin on June 1st, and will close on August 25th.
Earlier this month, Florida announced a 70-day recreational Gulf red snapper season which will run from June 16th through July 31st., with a fall reopening that will include all weekends in October and November, Friday through Sunday.
The red snapper total recreational quota is 7.5 million pounds whole weight.
The for-hire component is allocated 42.3% of the quota which is about 3.2 million pounds whole weight.
