The Click it or Ticket seat belt campaign is being held this month, so buckle your seat belts while you’re driving, or you could be looking at a ticket.
In an effort to get residents and visitors of Florida to Buckle up – local, state and national law enforcement officers are taking part in the national Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement campaign that ends June the 4th.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said his department will be actively looking for people who are not buckled up and for children not in their car seats.
In 2022, there were 119 vehicle accidents in franklin county, leading to two fatalities and 30 injuries.
So far this year there have been 52 vehicle accidents and 4 fatalities.
Gulf county, last year, saw 123 accidents and 6 fatalities; So far this year there have been 51 accidents and two fatalities.
Florida law requires all drivers and occupants in the front seat of a vehicle to fasten their safety belts.
