The Florida Department of Agriculture will offer a class for teachers who would like to add aquaculture education in their classrooms.
The Florida Division of Aquaculture, along with the University of Florida and the Florida Aquaculture Association will host an intensive 3-day, hands-on aquaculture education workshop in Ruskin, Florida July 26th through the 28th.
The training will provide Florida educators with all the knowledge and know-how to teach students about aquaculture and start their own aquaculture systems.
The program will also competitively award up to six full recirculating aquaculture systems, as well as a number of supplementary aquaponic system supplies to schools throughout the state of Florida.
The workshop is open to all K-12 science and agriculture educators in Florida.
Interested teachers can learn more or complete an application for the workshop at the Florida Department of Agriculture website.
The deadline to submit applications is June 16th
FDACS.gov/Education/Aquaculture-Educator-Resources
