Recreational
Red Snapper Fishermen will get 70 days of fishing this year.
The season includes both a 46-day summer season and a 24-day
fall season.
The
Gulf red snapper summer season will run from June 16th through July 31st.
The
Fall season will include all weekends in October
and November, Friday through Sunday.
The 70-day season will be the longest season anglers have had since the FWC started setting seasons for fishing in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida.
This
season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and
federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish
permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For
those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t
forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef
Fish Angler designation on their license.
You
can do that for free on-line at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
