The Apalachicola Area Historical Society is kicking off a self-guided tour of some of Apalachicola's Historical and interesting homes called “If this house could talk.”
The program will run from May 6th through May 20th and will include 32 homes and businesses spread across the city.
Each participating home will have a storyboard, created by the property owners, telling tales of past residents, neighborhood events and personalities, and historical facts.
Maps for the If This House Could Talk event are available at several sites including the Chamber of Commerce office, at Downtown Books, and at the Raney House.
You can also get them on-line on the historical society’s website www.apalachicolaareahistoricalsociety.org and on their Facebook page.
