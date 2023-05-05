FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Togo is a 5 yr old Beagledor and just the most gentle dog. He
has lived in a home with small children and loved it! He is loving and tolerant
and just the sweetest guy. Wondering how he got his name? He showed up in
someone's yard and the man said "He's cute but he's got to go".
Looking for a calm and easy going dog? Togo fills that bill!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment