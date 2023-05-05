Friday, May 5, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Togo is a 5 yr old Beagledor and just the most gentle dog. He has lived in a home with small children and loved it! He is loving and tolerant and just the sweetest guy. Wondering how he got his name? He showed up in someone's yard and the man said "He's cute but he's got to go". Looking for a calm and easy going dog? Togo fills that bill!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




