Monday, May 8, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week




 

 

Hi, I'm Duncan! I am a 6-7 year old 40 pound mixed breed. I am a very goofy boy who loves snuggles. I am pretty active and would do best in an active home. I prefer to be the only dog but I'm open to meeting yours. I have the coolest personality and would make a great addition to someone's family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org



