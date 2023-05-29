The Eastpoint Civic Club is offering a 500-dollar reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons who vandalized the restrooms at the Eastpoint fishing pier earlier this month.
On May 9th, someone went into the restrooms and kicked down some of the partitions between the toilets as well as some other minor vandalism.
Damage was done to both the men’s and women’s restrooms.
The restrooms were closed for a few days while the County parks and recreation department did repairs.
If you have information about the vandalism, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500 if you have any information or saw any suspicious activity.
