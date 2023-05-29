Florida’s sales tax holiday for hurricane
supplies started on Saturday, so remember to stock up on the necessities.
The 2023 sales tax holiday ends on Friday, June
the 9th.
Over the 14 days you won’t have to pay the
state’s six-percent sales tax on a number of items that are vital during
disasters including most pet food.
Tax free items also include flashlights, radios
and tarps.
You can buy first aid kits, gas or diesel fuel
tanks, and ice chests as well as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.
You will also be able to purchase ground anchor
systems or tie-down kits selling for $100 or less and nonelectric food storage
coolers selling for $60 or less.
You can even buy portable generators up to 3000
dollars and of course batteries.
If you are unsure about what you might need
should a major storm hit our area this year, you can go to the Franklin County
emergency Management website to see what is needed for a well-stocked hurricane
survival kit.
This year there
will also be a second 14-day tax-free period.
The second holiday
comes right before the peak time of hurricane season, and will run from august
26th through September the 8th.
