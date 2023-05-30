Franklin County has been awarded an additional 1.3
million dollars from Triumph Gulf Coast to pay for the construction of a new
fuel farm at the Apalachicola Airport.
In 2021, Franklin County was awarded a 1-million-dollar
grant through Triumph Gulf Coast to install a new fuel farm which will include
two new 12,000-gallon tanks, an entirely new fuel system, and self-serve card
reader - It will also include a back-up generator for the system.
The county had planned to kick in about 25
thousand dollars for the project.
The problem is that after three bid solicitations,
the only bid for the project came from a company in Lakeland for nearly 1.9
million and that did not include the amount that was needed to draw up the
plans for the fuel farm.
On May 11th, May 11th. Triumph Gulf
Coast agreed to increase their grant from just over 1 million dollars to just
over 2.3 million.
The County began working to get a new fuel farm
after Hurricane Michael hit our area in October, 2018.
After the storm. the Apalachicola Airport was the
only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost
Pensacola.
