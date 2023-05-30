A Franklin County Deputy was one of 34 officers from around the state to graduate from the Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Captain James Hamm from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office graduated from the program last week.
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.
The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future.
The graduates met for six weeks over a 9-month period and attended classes on topics such as Risk Management, Trust-Based Leadership and Futures Forecasting as it relates to criminal justice.
Class participants studied the trends and events that will challenge criminal justice professionals and the state in the future and examined the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.
