With the start of hurricane season on June 1st,
county officials are reminding Franklin County residents and property owners to
get signed up for “Alert Franklin.”
Alert Franklin is a high-speed emergency notification
system which provides emergency notifications and warnings over home phones,
work phones, cell phones and e-mail.
You can get
weather alerts including wind events, flood, tropical weather and other severe
weather and it allows you to receive alerts from the local Emergency Management
office which can be crucial during severe weather.
You can also sign up for Sheriff's
Alerts including notifications on crimes, Major Road Closures, and amber and
silver alerts.
You do have to register for the service.
Residents can register their address and contact
information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/
.
You can also register anonymously by texting the word FRANKLINFL to 888777.
The service also has a mobile app
called everbridge which you can download to your smartphones or tablets.
