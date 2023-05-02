The Florida Forest service is taking applications for the 2023 Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program.
The southern pine beetle is one of the most destructive forest pests in the southeast, and periodic outbreaks can rapidly kill millions of pine trees on tens of thousands of acres.
Since 2015, over 460 infestations have been reported in Florida, killing trees on more than 2,200 acres.
Last year, there were outbreaks in Franklin and Wakulla Counties along the Ochlockonee River and Sopchoppy as well as areas along McIntyre Road on the eastern end of Franklin County.
Southern Pine Beetles are considered the biggest threat to forest land in Florida.
An infested pine tree will die within six weeks and there is no treatment available to save infested trees.
Outbreaks can spread over 50 feet a day and can only be stopped by cutting down a large buffer of trees surrounding the outbreak.
The Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program offers an incentive payment for landowners who conduct a first pulpwood thinning and partial cost reimbursement for prescribed burning, mechanical underbrush treatments and planting longleaf or slash pine.
Since it was first offered in 2005, the program has supported these practices on more than 205,000 acres around the state.
The program is limited to 44 northern Florida counties located within the range of the southern pine beetle including Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty counties.
Applications will be accepted through June the 9th.
To obtain an application or to learn more about the Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program, visit FDACS.gov/SPBPrevention
The southern pine beetle is one of the most destructive forest pests in the southeast, and periodic outbreaks can rapidly kill millions of pine trees on tens of thousands of acres.
Since 2015, over 460 infestations have been reported in Florida, killing trees on more than 2,200 acres.
Last year, there were outbreaks in Franklin and Wakulla Counties along the Ochlockonee River and Sopchoppy as well as areas along McIntyre Road on the eastern end of Franklin County.
Southern Pine Beetles are considered the biggest threat to forest land in Florida.
An infested pine tree will die within six weeks and there is no treatment available to save infested trees.
Outbreaks can spread over 50 feet a day and can only be stopped by cutting down a large buffer of trees surrounding the outbreak.
The Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program offers an incentive payment for landowners who conduct a first pulpwood thinning and partial cost reimbursement for prescribed burning, mechanical underbrush treatments and planting longleaf or slash pine.
Since it was first offered in 2005, the program has supported these practices on more than 205,000 acres around the state.
The program is limited to 44 northern Florida counties located within the range of the southern pine beetle including Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty counties.
Applications will be accepted through June the 9th.
To obtain an application or to learn more about the Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program, visit FDACS.gov/SPBPrevention
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment