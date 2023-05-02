Two people were killed in a single vehicle accident on Highway
98 west of Apalachicola on Monday night.
The Apalachicola Fire Department was called to the scene
just after 8PM.
According to Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith, the vehicle
was speeding and went off the road, hitting a culvert and then some trees.
The vehicle then caught on fire.
He said the occupants were unrecognizable.
The accident is still under investigation by the Florida
Highway Patrol.
The Sheriff is asking people to please drive carefully and
added that sheriff’s deputies have been told to pull anyone over that look like
they may be texting and driving or otherwise driving while distracted.
