The SGI Brewfest event that was held on St. George Island
last weekend raised 70 thousand dollars for the Franklin County Humane Society –
their biggest donation yet.
Not only that, but they managed to adopt out six dogs and puppies on the day of the festival!
The Brewfest began in 2016; it is a fundraiser for the
Franklin County Humane Society.
It allows participants to try craft beers from around the
region while also enjoying food and live music.
This was the 6th year of the event.
Hundreds of people attended the event where they enjoyed
craft beer from dozens of craft beer brewers as well as food from local
vendors.
The money raised through the event will now go to the humane
society to feed and house local dogs and cats until they can be adopted out to
good homes.
And the group is already planning next year's event – tickets
for the 2024 Brewfest will go on sale on Black Friday, just in time for Christmas.
