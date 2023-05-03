A large group of Manatees were sighted
in the Apalachicola Bay on Monday.
A number of manatees were seen in
Indian Creek in Eastpoint.
Manatee sightings in this portion of
the state are rare, but certainly not unheard of, especially in the summer
months when the water temperature rises above 68 degrees.
But since there are manatees here,
boaters should take extra precautions to protect the animals.
Boaters should obey all posted boat speed
limits, stay in marked channels, and wear polarized sunglasses while boating to
improve vision.
Also don’t boat over grass flats or
areas where manatees congregate.
Boaters who find an injured or dead
manatee, or one that is being harassed by other boaters should call the Fish
and Wildlife Conservation Commission for Assistance.
The number for the Wildlife alert
hotline is 1- 888-404-FWCC
