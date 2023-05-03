A local teenager was arrested on Wednesday after pointing a gun and making threats on an Instagram post.
Franklin County sheriff AJ smith said the young man had been suspended from school and then made an Instagram post of him pointing a pistol and making statements about doing harm to people.
The post was forwarded to the sheriff’s office and deputies were able to make an arrest and charge the juvenile with a felony.
The boy was subsequently taken to the juvenile detention center in Leon County.
The sheriff said the boy was able to get the pistol from his father’s locked gun cabinet.
There will be no charges levied against the boy’s father because the gun was locked up.
Sheriff Smith urged all parent with underaged children in the home to keep their weapons locked away and ensure that the keys are kept where the children cannot get them.
