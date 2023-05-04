ANERR Estuaries Day
May 5th 1-5:30pm
Mark your calendars for our 2023 Estuaries Day at the Reserve's Nature Center & Park! This is a free event Friday, May 5th from 1:30-5:30 PM EST. The first 600 guest will receive an Estuaries Day T-shirt and there will be free snacks available.
Activities:
Reptile Room
Touch Tanks
Microscopic Wonders of the Oyster Reef
Waterfront Race
Prescribed Fire Game
Drone Demonstrations
Portrait of a Shoreline Painting Activity
Oyster Corps Demo and Tasting
and much more!
