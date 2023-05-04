Thursday, May 4, 2023

Estuaries Day May 5th

Estuaries Day

at ANERR on Friday, May 5th

ANERR Estuaries Day

May 5th 1-5:30pm

﻿

Mark your calendars for our 2023 Estuaries Day at the Reserve's Nature Center & Park! This is a free event Friday, May 5th from 1:30-5:30 PM EST. The first 600 guest will receive an Estuaries Day T-shirt and there will be free snacks available.

Activities:

Reptile Room

Touch Tanks

Microscopic Wonders of the Oyster Reef

Waterfront Race

Prescribed Fire Game

Drone Demonstrations

Portrait of a Shoreline Painting Activity

Oyster Corps Demo and Tasting

and much more!



Apalachicola Bay Chamber Of Commerce

17 Avenue E

Apalachicola, FL

850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment