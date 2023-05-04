Thursday, May 4, 2023

Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER SP PH. 2
Location Id: 183602
Location Name: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER STATE PARK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 183602-004

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER STATE PARK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER SP PH. 2
Location Id: 183602
Location Name: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER STATE PARK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 183602-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER STATE PARK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER SP PH. 2
Location Id: 183602
Location Name: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER STATE PARK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 183602-005

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER STATE PARK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Type I Facility Permit
Project Name: GRIT,DEWATERING,SEPTAGE LS
Location Id: FLA010225
Location Name: Wakulla County - Otter Creek WWTP
County: Wakulla
Application Number: FLA010225-023

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER SP PH. 2
Location Id: 183602
Location Name: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER STATE PARK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 183602-006

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: OCHLOCKONEE RIVER STATE PARK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)



