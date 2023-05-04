Thursday, May 4, 2023

Home Tour and Full Moon Events this weekend

Packed full weekend!

Home tours and full moons

29th Annual Trinity Episcopal Church Historic Apalachicola Home & Garden Tour

May 6th 10am-4pm

﻿

Tickets are available at Apalachicola Historic Home Tour (apalachicolahometour.org)

During most of the nineteenth century and the early decades of the twentieth century, Apalachicola was one of Florida’s most important Gulf Coast ports, first (1830-1860), as a major cotton trading center; and later (1870-1930), as a lumber producing and seafood processing center.

The Apalachicola Historic District, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, includes most of the 1836 town plan and a remarkable concentration of nineteenth and early twentieth century buildings, both residential and commercial.


For the authentic visitor experience it offers, Apalachicola is considered a Distinctive Destination by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.




May Sunset and Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse

May 5th @ 8:00 pm - 10 pm


The May Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy the view of St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky from the top of the lighthouse.

The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 8:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 7:30pm to begin selling tickets.

Cost is $10.00 per climber for the general public and $7.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Cash or credit card payments accepted. All climbers must be at least 40 inches tall to climb the tower and children must be age 13 and over to access the outside catwalk. For more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.


Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Lighthouse Climb


May 5th 8-10pm


The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Friday, May 5th from 8:00-10:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising Flower Moon.


A limited number of climbers (max of 7) are allowed at one time. There will be a time limit for viewing from the top. Guests who would like a more leisurely climbing experience are welcome to enjoy one of the daytime climbs available every Wednesday through Sunday. Masks are welcome but not required.

Crooked River Lighthouse is located in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle. For more information, contact the gift shop at 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.



"If This House Could Talk” Home Tour

May 6th-May 20th


The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) announces the return of their popular self-guided home tour, “If This House Could Talk”. This 3rd annual event will be held May 6 through May 20 in Apalachicola and will feature the histories of 32 locations. Guests are invited to view the storyboards (but not enter the properties) at their leisure during this event.


Maps, showing storyboard locations, will be available starting mid-April at the Raney House at 128 Market Street, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber at 73 Avenue E, Downtown Books at 67 Commerce Street, online at Apalachicolahistoricalsociety.org and at the AAHS Facebook page.


For more information, please call and leave a message at (850) 653-1700, email to AAHS.Raney@gmail.com, or online at www.apalachicolahistoricalsociety.org. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.

Apalachicola Bay Chamber Of Commerce

17 Avenue E

Apalachicola, FL

850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment