Home Tour and Full Moon Events this weekend

May Sunset and Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse
May 5th @ 8:00 pm - 10 pm
The May Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy the view of St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky from the top of the lighthouse.
The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 8:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 7:30pm to begin selling tickets.
Cost is $10.00 per climber for the general public and $7.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Cash or credit card payments accepted. All climbers must be at least 40 inches tall to climb the tower and children must be age 13 and over to access the outside catwalk. For more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
