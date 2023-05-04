Thursday, May 4, 2023

Join us May 11th for Dr. Tara Stewart-Merrill's Lecture!

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
2023 Spring Lecture Series
While we encourage in-person attendance,
this lecture will also be available to be viewed virtually!

Please use this link: https://fsu.zoom.us/j/94383722654

Contact Jared Fuqua at jfuqua@fsu.edu with any questions.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
