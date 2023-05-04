Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Join us May 11th for Dr. Tara Stewart-Merrill's Lecture!
FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
2023 Spring Lecture Series
While we encourage in-person attendance,
this lecture will also be available to be viewed virtually!
Please use this link:
https://fsu.zoom.us/j/
94383722654
Contact Jared Fuqua at
jfuqua@fsu.edu
with any questions.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
1:30 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
No comments:
Post a Comment