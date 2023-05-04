Thursday, May 4, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

New Members
 
Small Business Saturday of Wakulla
Johanna Reams 850-321-6916

Pichard Construction, LLC
Justin Pichard 

Asini's Woodfired Grill
Jon Turner 850-926-1871
2302 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327

B & V Golf Carts II
Gypsy Mateo 850-745-8179
2622 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Pole Barns by " Abbott Construction Solutions"
Bud Abbott 850-685-5039

Miller's Tree Service
Ryan Laird 850-519-5368
4951 Woodlane Circle, Tallahassee, FL, 32303

Gage Pitman Memorial Inc.
Page Pitman 850-933-7317

Southeast Geo Group, Inc.
Carmen B. Greene 850-222-7645
Charles Gaynor 850-320-3360

The Chill Spot
Tiffany Hartsfield 850-566-6656
3123 Spring Creek Hwy, Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Chamber and Member Events


Kids Fishing Derby
5/6

Women's Fishing Class
5/6

Dementia Program for Caregivers
5/17
(RSVP by 5/1)


Ribbon Cutting for Small Business Saturday of Wakulla 
5/18

Volunteer Orientation
5/20


Small Business Saturday - May Faye Day
5/20

Wakulla County Horseman's Association Show

5/20
Networking Luncheon-
Save the date there will be more information to come in the invitation.
5/24

Salvation Army's 3rd Annual Saltwater Slam Fishing Tournament 

6/10


3rd Annual Gage Pitman Memorial Rockin' Reds Fishing Tournament
6/24-6/25
2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
