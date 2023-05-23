What's New at Apalachicola Riverkeeper?

May 23, 2023
Dear Members and Supporters,
I hope this finds you already enjoying some summer fun, on or near the waters of the Apalachicola River Basin.
You may have noticed, it's been awhile since we've sent you an e-news. Full disclosure, we've implemented a new email platform. Turns out, my learning curve was steeper than anticipated, but I'm getting there. The more exciting news is that Apalachicola Riverkeeper is growing and I'm taking a much deeper dive into my role as Executive Director. While, I've served as Riverkeeper and Executive Director since 2017, the Riverkeeper helm is being turned over to Cameron Baxley. Please join me in a loud, welcoming round of applause to Cameron. It's wonderful news!
In related news, Diane Hines, Deputy Director has recently retired. Diane told us she'd jump in periodically as a volunteer, when she's not off visiting her adorable baby granddaughter or busy with her many other hobbies and activities. Congratulations and thank you Diane! You can wish Diane well at the annual Ice Cream Social on June 4 in Tallahassee. We'll all see you there!
Thank you for your steadfast support for the protection and restoration of the Apalachicola River, its floodplain and the Apalachicola Bay.
Together, for the River,
Georgia Ackerman
Executive Director
georgia@apalachicolariverkeeper.org
