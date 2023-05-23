Share the beach with sea turtles this holiday weekend
This World Turtle Day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds the public that as we enjoy our beaches this Memorial Day weekend, everyone can help sea turtles have a successful nesting season by giving them space, removing beach furniture at night, keeping beaches clean and dark, and never disturbing their nests.
Florida’s sandy beaches provide important spring and summer nesting habitat for several species of federally threatened and endangered sea turtles, including loggerhead, leatherback and green sea turtles, with occasional nesting by federally endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.
Getting too close (50 feet or less) to nesting sea turtles can cause them to leave the beach before they complete nesting. All species of sea turtles and their nests are protected and should not be disturbed — it is illegal to harm, harass or take nesting sea turtles, their eggs and hatchlings.
In addition to giving space to sea turtles and their nests, beachgoers can help with sea turtle nesting success every time they visit the shore:
For more information about nesting sea turtles and how you can help, visit MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle or see the FWC’s “Be a Beach Hero” brochure. You can also help sea turtles by reporting anyone disturbing a sea turtle or nest, as well as sea turtles that are sick, injured, entangled or dead to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Share the beach with sea turtles this holiday weekend
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment