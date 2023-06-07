A Franklin County High School senior was among three students in Northwest Florida chosen this year for the Better Business Bureau Foundation’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics Student Scholarship.
John River Sheridan, a graduating senior at the Franklin County School, was chosen to receive the 1000-dollar scholarship which recognizes high school students for their commitment to ethical behavior and personal integrity.
An independent panel of judges selected the recipients based on leadership, community service, overall personal integrity and academic history.
Each student selected will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college/trade/university or vocational school of their choice.
