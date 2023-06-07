When homeowners in Wakulla County renew their flood insurance, they should see a 15 percent discount on their rates because of flood mitigation work the county does.
Wakulla County has been awarded Community Rating System Class 7
status, reflecting its commitment to reducing flood risks and ensuring the
safety of its citizens.
The classification leads to discounted flood insurance rates for
eligible residents.
The
Community Rating System program incentivizes communities to go above and beyond
the minimum requirements for floodplain management.
Wakulla County has demonstrated its commitment to reducing flood risks, enhancing public safety, and promoting resilience by participating in this program.
Franklin County also takes part in the program and local homeowners
have seen the 15 percent discount on flood insurance since 2012.
No comments:
Post a Comment