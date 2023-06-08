Thursday, June 8, 2023

Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly Chamber E-news

The Chill Spot Ribbon Cutting
What a fantastic turn out for the Chill Spot's Ribbon Cutting!
Congratulations to Tiffany and Bob Hartsfield owners of The Chill Spot! 




If you have not already, please complete the
Strategic Plan Survey.

 

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: a special exhibit.
6/6-7/15


Ribbon Cutting for Small Business Saturday of Wakulla 
6/8
Wakulla United Futbol Club Soccer Evaluations and Team Selection Days
6/8, 6/12

Meet and Greet the Critters
6/10

Salvation Army's 3rd Annual Saltwater Slam Fishing Tournament 

6/10

Lunch & Learn- What To Do When Disaster Strikes
6/13

Father's Day Remembrance Service
6/14


Small Business Saturday - Luau Day
6/17
FSU Costal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
6/17, 7/15, 7/29, 8/12, 8/26, 9/9, 9/23


3rd Annual Gage Pitman Memorial Rockin' Reds Fishing Tournament
6/24-6/25
What Baby Boomers Need To Know About Retirement Income.
6/27
RSVP by 6/22
June Networking Luncheon
6/28

Christmas After Dark
7/28

Investing In An Uncertain Market
7/11
RSVP by 6/30

 


Small Business Saturday - Carnival Day
7/15


Career Source Capital Region:
Your Workforce Update.
Chamber Member ENews Requests.
The Wakulla Senior Center is looking for people to sponsor a senior meal! A week's worth of meals for one senior is only $15.00. You can sponsor a month of meals for one senior for the low cost of $60.00 and an annual sponsorship for one senior is $720.00, which can be paid monthly, quarterly, or annually. They will take credit cards at the Center or by phone and checks can be mailed to Wakulla Senior Citizens Council, Inc., 33 Michael Dr, Crawfordville 32327. Phone 850-888-1015 for more information. BE A HOT LUNCH SPONSOR!!!!!
Best of Wakulla Readers' Choice Awards is OPEN for voting. The voting period will run from May 29th - June 19th! Vote for your favorite local businesses in the following areas:

Automotive/Boat/Motorcycle
Beauty
Entertainment/Recreation
Eats & Treats
Health & Wellness
Home Services
Pets
Services
New for 2023: The Wakulla News is providing FREE marketing materials for ALL advertisers and local businesses to promote themselves for the Best of Wakulla Readers' Choice Awards. These are perfect graphics for social media, websites, emails, and more! Check it out here!

#BOW23
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
Send it to info@wakullacountychamber.com 

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2023 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment