If you are considering running for political office in 2024, The Franklin County elections office is reminding you that there is a deadline to change your party affiliation and that deadline is fast approaching.
Under state law, if you are running as a party candidate, you must be registered with your political party for 365 days before the qualifying period.
If you are running with no party affiliation, you must be registered without party affiliation for 365 days before the applicable qualifying period.
Start of qualifying for these offices begins June 10, 2024, so if you plan on changing arty you need to do it soon.
You can get more information at the County elections office at 47 Avenue F in Apalachicola or on-line at www.votefranklin.com
