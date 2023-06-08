Gulf Council Recommends Updated Red Snapper Calibrations and Gray Snapper Catch Limits

For Immediate Release
June 8, 2023
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council took final action on a framework action to update red snapper private recreational data calibrations and gray snapper catch limits.
The Council chose to update the private recreational red snapper data calibration ratios for Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi that were developed by the Gulf States and NOAA’s Office of Science and Technology. The current and newly recommended calibration ratios and corresponding state-specific annual catch limits in pounds whole weight, which include increases included in a proposed rule, are as follows:
No comments:
Post a Comment