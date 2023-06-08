The Carrabelle history Museum has been awarded money from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council to install a wheelchair lift at the Museum.
The Franklin County Commission this month approved a 25-thousand-dollar reimbursable grant from the county’s Tourist Development Council.
The Museum had already been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Division of Historic Preservation for the project.
With the additional money, the Museum can move forward with their project as soon as possible.
The Carrabelle History Museum is in a 2-story building that once served as Carrabelle’s City Hall.
It was built in 1933 it was used by the city for nearly 75 years and became a museum in 2009.
The museum is open Wednesday from 12-5 pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday
from 10 am-5 pm and Sunday from 12-5 pm.
There is no charge for admission but donations are welcomed.
https://www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org/
