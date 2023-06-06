Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Be a part of making PORT ST JOE SHINE.

Would you like to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Starting, Saturday, June 10th.


If interested in being a small part of a bigger thing, please plan on meeting at Sweet Bunz Donuts (108 First Street) at 7am Saturday.

Port St Joe RV Resort is hosting the 1st annual Highland View Beach Clean up day. June 10th 2023 at 9 am.


All participants meet at Port St Joe RV Resort Pavillion at 9am. We will supply the trash bags, gloves and water. After the clean Port St Joe RV Resort staff will provide FREE hot dogs and/or hamburgers to all participants.


Let's band together and make Port St Joe and Gulf County the cleanest beaches on the Forgotten Coast.

Want to make a difference?

Get your club, group or friends together and clean up a stretch of beach, a park, or a section of a road.


Simply let the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce know the date, time and location and we will get the word out!

