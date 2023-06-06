Be a part of making PORT ST JOE SHINE.

Would you like to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.
Starting, Saturday, June 10th.
If interested in being a small part of a bigger thing, please plan on meeting at Sweet Bunz Donuts (108 First Street) at 7am Saturday.
