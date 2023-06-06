State biologists are asking for the public's help in monitoring wild turkeys this summer.
The Sunshine State is home to healthy wild turkey populations.
They occur throughout Florida and prefer open forests and forest edges and openings.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission conducts the summer wild turkey survey each year to learn more about annual nesting success, brood survival, and distribution and abundance of wild turkeys.
Last year the FWC received about 3,000 reports of wild turkey sightings from across the state.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking the public to report all wild turkeys they see during your normal daily activities from June 1st to August 31st.
They are interested in sightings of hens with and without young as well as male birds from all regions of the state, including rural and developed areas.
You can report wild turkey sightings on-line at myfwc.com.
Report your wild turkey sightings online: bit.ly/3qtVbVF
