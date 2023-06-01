Bonfires on local beaches are becoming an issue that the county commission may have to deal with in the future.
Currently bonfires are allowed on public beaches, but there are a growing number of complaints about them.
The biggest issue is that some people don’t clean up after themselves and either leave the remnants of the fire on the beach, which can affect beachgoers and even nesting turtles, or they cover the hot coals with a thin layer of sand, which can lead to people burning themselves when they step on them.
The county was sued many years ago after a person was burned while walking on the beach and stepping on a fire that was not completely put out.
At this point, commissioners are hesitant about creating an ordinance that would ban fires on the beach, mainly because the ordinance would be difficult to enforce.
The commission said they will revisit the issue if they continue to get complaints.
Currently bonfires are allowed on public beaches, but there are a growing number of complaints about them.
The biggest issue is that some people don’t clean up after themselves and either leave the remnants of the fire on the beach, which can affect beachgoers and even nesting turtles, or they cover the hot coals with a thin layer of sand, which can lead to people burning themselves when they step on them.
The county was sued many years ago after a person was burned while walking on the beach and stepping on a fire that was not completely put out.
At this point, commissioners are hesitant about creating an ordinance that would ban fires on the beach, mainly because the ordinance would be difficult to enforce.
The commission said they will revisit the issue if they continue to get complaints.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment