NOAA Fisheries FishNews — June 1

Upcoming Deadlines
June 2: Comments due for proposed designation of Pacific Remote Islands National Marine Sanctuary
June 5: Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial Project
July 3: Comments due for draft Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Essential Fish Habitat 5-Year Review
July 6: Comments due for Petition to Establish Vessel Speed Measures to Protect Rice’s Whale
July 19: Applications due for USDA's Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program
July 24: Pre-proposals due for FY 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Notice of Funding Opportunity
Aug 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Program
