NOAA Fisheries FishNews — June 1

Highlights

Atlantic Blacktip Sharks: A Management Success Story

750x500-blacktip-shark-istock-sfonly

Blacktip shark stocks are a great example of the successes of 30 years of Atlantic highly migratory fisheries management. The Atlantic blacktip shark population was considered overfished in the past but is now fully recovered. Read up on the robust management measures implemented by NOAA Fisheries and some quick facts about the recovered species.

The Endangered Species Act: 50 Years of Conserving Species

Endangered-Species-Week-Feature-v4

Join us in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, May 19 to December 28, 2023! This landmark legislation is a powerful and effective tool for conserving species and their habitats.

Alaska

NOAA Fisheries Selects Alaska to Begin Aquaculture Opportunity Area Identification

750x500-AKR-Seaweed-farming

NOAA Fisheries has chosen Alaska as the next region in which to look for Aquaculture Opportunity Areas. These are defined geographic areas that NOAA has determined to be environmentally, socially, and economically appropriate to support multiple commercial aquaculture operations.

West Coast

Celebrating the People and Partnerships Saving Pacific Leatherback Sea Turtles

750x500-607kg-leatherback-turtle-with-scientists-HeatherHarris

Marking the 50th year of the passage of the Endangered Species Act, we are shining a spotlight on the biologists and partnerships saving Pacific leatherback sea turtles from extinction.

Pacific Salmon Return on Their Own to Restored Washington State Watershed

chinook.fry-

NOAA Fisheries researchers set up a study to document the recovery of coho and Chinook salmon returning to the Cedar River Municipal Watershed in western Washington. The researchers found that restoring habitat connectivity works, but recovery takes time.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

The Fish That Feeds All: Restoring Habitats for River Herring Has Broad Social and Environmental Benefits

750x500-RiverHerring5-GARFO-TateYoder-MaineCenterforCoastalFisheries

NOAA Fisheries has developed an Atlantic Coast habitat conservation plan for river herring. It addresses threats, data gaps, and recommendations to benefit these species on a coastwide level.

Whale SENSE Welcomes New Program Partners in the Atlantic

750x500-humpback-fluke-WhaleandDolphinConservation

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island and the New Bedford Whaling Museum teams join NOAA Fisheries, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, and Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary in sponsoring Whale SENSE. This voluntary education and recognition program is offered to commercial whale watching companies in the U.S. Atlantic and Alaska regions.

2023 Marine Endangered Species Art Contest Winners & Honorable Mentions

Winner-pre-k-2-Zoe-H-grade-2-AZ-The-Loggerhead-Sea-Turtle-Under-the-Sea

In early 2023, we received 295 entries from young artists all over the country as part of the Marine Endangered Species Art Contest. The results are in and the winners and honorable mentions and their artwork can be viewed on the NOAA Fisheries website and via a special electronic calendar.

Upcoming Deadlines

June 2: Comments due for proposed designation of Pacific Remote Islands National Marine Sanctuary

June 5: Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial Project

July 3: Comments due for draft Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Essential Fish Habitat 5-Year Review

July 6: Comments due for Petition to Establish Vessel Speed Measures to Protect Rice’s Whale

July 19: Applications due for USDA's Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program

July 24: Pre-proposals due for FY 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Notice of Funding Opportunity

Aug 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Program

Upcoming Events

June 5–8: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting 

June 6–8: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting 

June 8–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 12–16: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 15: Informational webinar on FY 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Notice of Funding Opportunity

June 20–27: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 21–22: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

June 26–29: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 27–29: New England Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting 

