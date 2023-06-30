Friday, June 30, 2023

Boosting immunity for honey bees, an improved weather alert system for farms, and more UF/IFAS news

 

For the week beginning June 26, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
TIMELY NEWS | For this holiday weekend, don't bring foodborne illness to the party! Food scientist Keith Schneider answered questions about cookout safety in this perennial piece.

Another concern for outdoor activities is the heat index. UF/IFAS experts have provided heat safety information, including for gardeners and the agricultural sectorContact us for an expert on either topic >

 

 

 

 

 


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Immune-boosting therapy helps honey bees resist deadly viruses

Scientists have successfully tested a novel way of boosting honey bees’ immune systems to help them fend off deadly viruses, which have contributed to the major losses of the critical pollinator globally. Contact > 

Algorithm will make Florida Automated Weather Network even more reliable

For about 25 years, FAWN has provided real-time data, helping agricultural producers make decisions related to irrigation scheduling, freeze protection and chemical application. Stations spread from the Panhandle to HomesteadContact > 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: The easy summer garden

Calvin Gardner, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County, suggests roselle, ginger and sweet potatoes as great options for beginners during this often-turbulent growing season. Contact >

Video stories: Insect mouthparts

Bugs consume their calories in one of a few ways: piercing, chewing, sponging, lapping, or siphoning mouthparts. Visualize the differences with picnic-themed analogies. Contact >

Popular post of the week: Proper palm pruning

UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County advises against the "hurricane cut" -- palms should be trimmed no higher than the 9 and 3 hands on a clock! Find more in this blog on the topic from a UF/IFAS Extension Orange County expert. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

