Boosting immunity for honey bees, an improved weather alert system for farms, and more UF/IFAS news

For the week beginning June 26, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | For this holiday weekend, don't bring foodborne illness to the party! Food scientist Keith Schneider answered questions about cookout safety in this perennial piece.
Another concern for outdoor activities is the heat index. UF/IFAS experts have provided heat safety information, including for gardeners and the agricultural sector. Contact us for an expert on either topic >
BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Our blogs share knowledge: The easy summer garden
Calvin Gardner, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County, suggests roselle, ginger and sweet potatoes as great options for beginners during this often-turbulent growing season. Contact >
Video stories: Insect mouthparts
Bugs consume their calories in one of a few ways: piercing, chewing, sponging, lapping, or siphoning mouthparts. Visualize the differences with picnic-themed analogies. Contact >
Popular post of the week: Proper palm pruning
UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County advises against the "hurricane cut" -- palms should be trimmed no higher than the 9 and 3 hands on a clock! Find more in this blog on the topic from a UF/IFAS Extension Orange County expert. Contact >
