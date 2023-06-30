Get Out and Enjoy a long weekend in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Zach Lambert 7-10.
Born in Lawrenceville, GA and raised in the one red light town of Hahira, GA, Zach Lambert found his admiration for music at an early age. Growing up listening to 90’s country, and Rock n’ Roll, Lambert has found his own way of meshing the two together in his writing and guitar playing. Songwriting started out as a hobby but quickly took a more professional approach in the summer of 2014 when Lambert made the move to music city, Nashville, TN.
www.reverbnation.com/zachlambert
Saturday – Open 5-10.
Rudy G’s Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering home cooked Mexican food with a twist! Tacos, fiesta bowls , chimichangas ,chips and queso, plus burgers and fries!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070427607158
Coming up:
Tuesday July 4 – Open at 5pm
Wednesday July 5 – Sticky Tim
Thursday July 6 – Martin Rodriguez
Friday July 7 – Joseph Brooks
Saturday July 8 – Corey Hall
