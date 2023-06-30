Friday, June 30, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy a long weekend in Gulf County!

Please note: Central Time!



Sweet Bunz Donuts

One Year Anniversary Celebration

SATURDAY July 1 AT 7 AM – 10 AM

﻿Prize Giveaways !

Live music and other special events!

108 1st St., Port Saint Joe, FL, United States, 32456

Saturday, July 1 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

1st Annual Mill Social Liberty Games!! July 1st, 2-6pm!

Traditional field day games such as 3 legged race, balloon toss etc. There will be a prize for BEST DRESSED PATRIOTIC OUTFIT!


Drink specials and hotdogs! This is an event you don’t want to miss!!

Join us for the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET in George Core Park in Port St. Joe, FL!


﻿The festival is free to attendees and will take place rain or shine.


For Vendor and Sponsor forms, please contact Jessica Swindall at sjpturtlepatrol@gmail.com


North Port St. Joe Independence Day Block Party

The community of North Port St. Joe will be hosting a block party starting at 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, July 3, and running through 2 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 4.

All are invited to attend and enjoy food vendors, live music and activities for families. The block party will take place along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which will be blocked off and open to foot traffic only.!

City of Port St. Joe Fireworks Display

The Gulf County TDC and The City of Port St Joe will be putting on a spectacular firework celebration at 10:00 p.m. EDT on July 4. The show will be visible from the Port St. Joe downtown area and the George Core Park area.

The City of Wewahitchka Fireworks Display

The Gulf County TDC and The City of Wewahitchka will be putting on a spectacular firework celebration at Lake Alice Park on July 4. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at dark.

Come celebrate the 4th of July in Mexico Beach with our Best Blast on the Beach.

﻿A fun-filled day with events for the entire family.


Start the day off by participating in our annual Sandy Shoes 5K Fun Run. Then enjoy the down time till our Best Blast on the Beach Firework Show. This show can be seen throughout the entire city and it will be one show you will not want to miss. Launching at 8:30pm our Best Blast on the Beach firework show will be a must see for you and the entire family.


For those who will be enjoying the show on the beach, please be mindful of our “Leave No Trace” ordinance that states all personal belonging must be taken off the beach when you leave for the day. We appreciate everyone doing their part in keep our sandy shores pristine and enjoyable.

7:00 pm Family Fun and entertainment!

Free bounce Houses.

Free axe throwing!

Food Trucks on site!

Live entertainment.

Bring lawn chair, blankets etc to watch fireworks over the Bay at 10pm.

Event is located at our property on 102 Third St Port ST Joe FL

Join us for our monthly chamber meeting on July 10. We discuss issues that affect our business community. 


﻿Grab a coffee or a cup of tea and be a part of the conversation!

The Currys Live at The Port Inn Hall

SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 AT 7 PM – 10 PM

The Port Inn Hall and Port Theatre proudly welcome local favorites The Currys!


This listening event will occur at The Port Inn Hall at 309 6th Street in Port St. Joe.


Tickets will be available online and locally at The Port Inn.


VIP and General Admission are available for $25 and $40 Plus Tax.


There will be a Cash bar on site for refreshments.

PURCHASE TICKETS

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Zach Lambert 7-10.

Born in Lawrenceville, GA and raised in the one red light town of Hahira, GA, Zach Lambert found his admiration for music at an early age. Growing up listening to 90’s country, and Rock n’ Roll, Lambert has found his own way of meshing the two together in his writing and guitar playing. Songwriting started out as a hobby but quickly took a more professional approach in the summer of 2014 when Lambert made the move to music city, Nashville, TN.

www.reverbnation.com/zachlambert


Saturday – Open 5-10.


Rudy G’s Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering home cooked Mexican food with a twist! Tacos, fiesta bowls , chimichangas ,chips and queso, plus burgers and fries!

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070427607158


Coming up:

Tuesday July 4 – Open at 5pm

Wednesday July 5 – Sticky Tim

Thursday July 6 – Martin Rodriguez

Friday July 7 – Joseph Brooks

Saturday July 8 – Corey Hall


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Hellooo June! Our Drink Special of the month is Sweet Tease $7

Made with Firefly Vodka, Triple Sec and Sprite with Lemon and Mint garnish.

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
850-227-1223 Office
