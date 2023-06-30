Friday, June 30, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

New Members
Tomahawk Bin Cleaning, LLC     
Kaleb Atkins
(850)590-0508
www.tomahawkbincleaning.com


Capital City Investments, LPL Financial 
Lisa McPherson
2592 Crawfordville Hwy 
Crawfordville, FL, 32327
(850)888-6054
  

NHC Homecare - Crawfordville   
3295 Crawfordville Hwy Unit B
Crawfordville, FL, 32327
(850)926-7044


Nikki's Crafty Things & Face Paintings 
Nikki Stevenson
(910)269-8433
www.facecbook.com/nikkiscraftythings

 
Complete Land Solutions of N. F.L.
Brent and Lisa Roddenberry
(850)251-6627
www.clsnf.com

  
Wakulla County Judge Brian D. Miller    
Brenda Villiard
3056 Crawfordville Hwy
Crawfordville, FL,32327
(850) 926-0943

 




If you have not already, please complete the
Strategic Plan Survey.
 
June Networking Luncheon
The networking was on fire at this month's networking luncheon! Thank you to WEI for hosting us in their beautiful facility and Chicken Salad Chick for a delicious lunch! A big thank you to the luncheon committee for continuing to coordinate such a great networking opportunity for our members! And thank you to all 88 attendees we love getting to see and talk with each of you!
Be on the lookout for next month's luncheon invitation. We'll see you there!

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: a special exhibit.
6/6-7/15

Investing In An Uncertain Market
7/11
RSVP by 6/30

 


Small Business Saturday - Carnival Day
7/15
FSU Costal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
7/15, 7/29, 8/12, 8/26, 9/9, 9/23


The UPS Store Ribbon Cutting
7/18


NHC Home Care Ribbon Cutting
7/20

Christmas After Dark
7/28


Career Source Capital Region:
Your Workforce Update.
Chamber Member ENews Requests.
You are cordially invited by NHC to their Ribbon Cutting!
The Low Country Boil Committee is requesting feedback.
Please complete this short survey.
This information will be used in planning next year's event! 

2023 LCB Feedback Survey.
Wakulla Senior Center
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.



