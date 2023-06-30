Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

The networking was on fire at this month's networking luncheon! Thank you to WEI for hosting us in their beautiful facility and Chicken Salad Chick for a delicious lunch! A big thank you to the luncheon committee for continuing to coordinate such a great networking opportunity for our members! And thank you to all 88 attendees we love getting to see and talk with each of you! Be on the lookout for next month's luncheon invitation. We'll see you there!
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
